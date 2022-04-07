HICHILEMA’S 12 INTERNATIONAL TRIPS YIELDED ZERO INVESTOR CONFIDENCE!-ANTONIO

….says Zambians are dealing with a government full of fake promises

LUSAKA—-Thursday April 7th 2022

Patriotic Front Media Director Antonio Mwanza has charged that there is no investor Confidence in the country under the current Government.

Speaking on Live Radio Special Programme, Mr Mwanza said this is despite President Hakainde Hichilema dubbing himself as the Chief Marketing officer of Zambia.

He said President Hichilema has since made 12 international trips with no investor coming into the country.

“There was a lot of talk about Investor confidence. The President dubbed himself the Chief Marketing officer of this country, he made 12 international trips with Zero results,” Mr Mwanza said.

He added that the Zambian People are dealing with government full of fake promises.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza has bemoaned the Propaganda of labelling the Patriotic Front members as thieves.

He said the New Dawn Administration has failed to run the corruption fight because they accuse people of being corrupt without having evidence.

Mr Mwanza said digging people’s homes with the hope of finding hidden money is ploy to paint bad picture on the Former Ruling party.

He said seven months since the New Dawn took office, people have been accused of being corrupt but no one has been charged or arrested.

“Investigative wings went to the House of former National Chairman Mr Samuel Mukupa they dug holes but they did not Find anything. We want to reiterate what the acting PF President said that stop

The President is saying those who stole, should bring the money. We as Patriotic Front have suffered the Propaganda blunt that we are thieves. We want to be cleared in the courts of law. Arrest everybody, take them to court, prosecute them and produce evidence,” he said.

And Mr Mwanza said the Government should stop Victimising civil servants.

He said the issue of trying to blame other people for failure to provide a service should come to an end.

He said it is therefore not right for Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo to say that Politics has taken centre stage in her Ministry.