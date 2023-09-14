HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S VISION FOR ZAMBIA’S CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT FUND TAKES INSPIRATION FROM CHINESE PRESIDENT’S RURAL TRANSFORMATION

President Hakainde Hichilema embarked on a transformative journey to Fuzhou, the capital city of China’s Fujian Province, drawing inspiration from the remarkable success story of Xiaqi Village’s poverty alleviation. The village, once marginalized and impoverished, witnessed a dramatic turnaround during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s tenure as the governor of Fujian Province from 1999 to 2002.

Under Xi Jinping’s leadership, Xiaqi Village became a shining example of targeted intervention and resource mobilization, lifting its residents out of poverty and transforming it into a modernized community.

The transformation extended beyond economic improvements, as the village’s education system also received a substantial boost, resulting in the production of university graduates contributing positively to the nation.

President Hichilema expressed his deep admiration for these accomplishments, drawing parallels with his vision for Zambia’s Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

During his visit, he highlighted the commitment to eradicating poverty in Zambia through the enhanced CDF, which decentralizes resource allocation to empower communities across the nation.

“Zambia’s citizens, regardless of their backgrounds, parentage, or language, will have equal opportunities to pursue their aspirations,” President Hichilema reiterated during the guided tour. He emphasized that discrimination has no place in their vision, as they strive to address the challenges faced by all citizens.

Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to Xiaqi Village serves as a testament to his determination to replicate the success of targeted interventions and poverty alleviation witnessed in China’s rural communities, fostering hope and prosperity for Zambia’s rural population. The enhanced CDF, he believes, will be a powerful tool in achieving this ambitious goal, uniting the nation in the pursuit of a brighter future for all Zambians.