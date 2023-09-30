HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT SECRETLY REGISTERING VOTERS IN PERCIEVED STRONGHOLDS…

HICHILEM’S GOVERNMENT SECRETLY REGISTERING VOTERS IN PERCIEVED STRONGHOLDS…

…a ploy to rig 2026 elections- Nakachinda

NDOLA— Saturday, September 30th 2023

The New Dawn administration has stretched out desperate measures to rig 2026 general elections , Patriotic Front- PF Secretary General Hon. Raphael Mangani Nakacinda has hinted.

Speaking during the installation of Mr. Sturdy Mwale as Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson in a fillled to capacity Secretariat in Ndola , Mr. Nakachinda said the current government has embarked on NRC and voter registration in their perceived strongholds.

He said what was shoking was that government was rolling-out such an exercise secretly without announcing to all Zambians .

He expressed worry that the exercise had been rolled-out in Southern Province, Western Province, North Western Province with extention in some parts of the copperbelt.

But he urged party members and Zambians at large to stay alert and ensure that they all register for them to participate in all elections.

Mr. Nakachinda further disclosed that another UPND’s ploy to rig the 2026 election is by curtailing opposition political parties’ freedom of assembly and speech.

He urged PF members countrywide to remain steadfast and kick out a government that has subjected them to high poverty levels.

Meanwhile Mr. Nakachinda has thanked party members who have hailed his appointment but was quick to mention that those who were opposed to the decision must not judge him quickly .

He has since called on serious party mobilisation and discipline.

Meanwhile newly appointed National Chairperson Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

has called on all members of parliament to respect the party’s position on National matters.

He said it was utter indiscipline for Members of parliament to have parallel communication channels.

He categorically singled out Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Hon. Sunday Chanda who was quick to coment on Constituency Development Fund- CDF when the party had noticed serious irregularities in the distribution.

And MCC Chishimba Kambwili who was also present called absolute participation from all member if the party is to retain power in 2026.

He called on the party leaders at all levels to exhaust all mediums of communication to point out ills in the UPND.

The former Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Nathan Chanda who has been elevated to the Central Commitee has since handed over his position to Mr. Sturdy Mwale.

Mr. Mwale has called for unity and coordination in the party.

He was of the view that all differences must be put aside for the good of the party .

