High Court Rejects Attorney General’s Application to Set Aside Stay for 9 PF MPs

13th August 2024, Lusaka, Zambia

The Lusaka High Court has today rejected the Attorney General’s application to lift the stay granted to nine Patriotic Front (PF) Members of Parliament (MPs). These MPs had their seats declared vacant by Second Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Moyo. However, the MPs challenged this declaration in court, resulting in a stay of the decision.

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha sought to have this stay overturned, which would have permitted the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to proceed with announcing nine parliamentary by-elections. This move was widely criticized by many Zambians, given the country’s current financial challenges.

The main hearing for the case is set to begin on 9th September 2024.

The MPs involved are Brian Mundubile, Stephen Kampyongo, Remember Mutale, Christopher Kang’ombe, Ronald Chitotela, Nickson Chilangwa, Davies Chisopa, Mulenga Fube, and Mutotwe Kafwaya. They had applied for judicial review following the declaration of their seats as vacant in July.