HIGH COURT RULES MPEZENI CAN REMOVE CHIEFS



The Lusaka High Court has ruled that Paramount Chief Mpezeni has powers to install and remove any Chief under him who has been found wanting for gross misconduct under the Ngoni culture and traditions.





The Court confirmed the removal of Aaron Jere as Chief Kapatamoyo who was dethroned by Mpezeni in 2013 and replaced with his half brother Levy Jere as new Chief Kapatamoyo of the Ngoni people.





Mpezeni removed Aaron Jere on the grounds that he was selling land in his chiefdom to Indians and others and displacing villagers as his land was prime and near Chipata town and part of Chizongwe Secondary School.





But Aaron Jere sued Mpezeni and three other Chiefs in which he claimed that under the law, a Chief cannot be removed unless he is convicted to jail sentence or has gone mad but that his appointment as traditional leader is for life.





However, High Court Judge Sharon Newa ruled that under the Ngoni tradition, Mpezeni as the head of the establishment, has powers to dethrone a chief who is found wanting like the case in point





“Aaron Jere was dethroned as Chief Kapatamoyo in accordance with the Ngoni tradition, and he was replaced by his half brother Levy Jere,” the Judge said.





“The evidence on record has established that the Ngoni culture, customs and tradition permit Paramount Chief Mpezeni to dethrone a subordinate chief,” the Judge said.





The Court has also ordered Aaron Jere to pay legal costs for the whole case for Mpezeni, Chief Madzimawe, Chief Mnukwa and Levy Jere who were used in the matter.





Mpezeni and the Ngoni Chiefs were represented by Dickson Jere of Dickson Jere & Associates while Aaron Jere was represented by Simukonda of Kangombe and Associates.