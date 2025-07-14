HIGH COURT UPHOLDS SENTENCE, SENDS KAMBWILI TO PRISON FOR HAT£ SPEECH





The High Court sitting in Kasama has upheld the conviction of opposition politician Chishimba Kambwili for hat£ speech, sentencing him to five months imprisonment with hard labor, effective immediately.





This ruling follows the dismissal of Kambwili’s appeal against an earlier judgment by the Kasama Magistrate Court, which found him guilty of using tríbal and regional slúrs targeting the people of Southern Province.





The original conviction was delivered by Senior Resident Magistrate Samson Mumba, who underscored the importance of a custodial sentence to deter hate speech and foster national unity.





Despite submissions from Kambwili’s legal team citing his status as a first-time offender, underlying health conditions, and past ministerial service, the High Court upheld the seriousness of the offense and its broader implications.





Kambwili is expected to serve his sentence at Milima Correctional Facility in Kasama.





The case stems from his remarks on Radio Mano in Kasama during the 2021 General Elections campaigns.



