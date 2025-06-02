Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board   launches a six-month Discount Campaign

HELSB launches a six-month Discount Campaign



By Rosemary Kamanga



The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board -HELSB has launched a six-month Discount Campaign aimed at accelerating the repayment of matured student loans.





The campaign will run from June to November 2025 and is open to all loan beneficiaries whose repayment obligations have commenced.





HELSB Chief Executive Officer JOHN MACHAYI says beneficiaries who choose to settle their loans in full will receive a twenty percent discount on their outstanding loan balance.





Dr. MACHAYI says the campaign is part of HELSB’s broader effort to enhance loan recoveries, ensure the sustainability of the student loan scheme, and make higher education more accessible .





He has encouraged both individual beneficiaries and employers to take advantage of this limited-time offer.





Dr. MACHAYI revealed that the offer is extended to both individuals and employers who may wish to settle loan balances on behalf of their employees.





He added that terms and modalities for such arrangements can be discussed and agreed with HELSB.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC by Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board -HELSB Corporate Affairs Unit.

