HIGHER LEARNING STUDENTS LAUNCH BALLY NETWORK CAMPAIGN



2ND APRIL,2025.



LUSAKA- Students from higher learning institutions have officially launched the Bally Network Campaign to support the agenda of President Hakainde Hichilema.





The students have assured the President that he has a strong support system in the newly founded initiative known as Friends of Bally.



Speaking at Anderson Kambela Mazoka House, student representative Fungai Meki emphasized that the initiative is a national network spearheaded by youths from institutions of higher learning.





“We love Bally, we believe in Bally, he has done a lot for us young people; when you think about the meal allowances, the expanded student loans, the Free Education, and the increased classroom spaces through the CDF, education is the equalizer, thank you, Mr. President,” she said.





The students have also welcomed the proposed constitutional amendments, stating that the cited clauses are mutually beneficial and progressive.





“These 13 proposed amendments are very progressive and well-timed. We want to go into the next elections having worked on the lacunas that have been problematic in the past and have a good 17 months before the General Elections, way enough time to clean up our Constitution on these non-contentious Articles,” said Meki.





The Bally Network Campaign concluded with an endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 General Elections.



Responding to the students, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda welcomed and thanked them for their continued support for President Hakainde Hichilema.





Mr. Imenda affirmed that the UPND is in government because of the youths who turned up in large numbers to vote for the President.



He added that the government is thrilled to see students appreciating the administration’s goodwill through free education, meal allowances, skills training, and the progressive constitutional amendments.





The UPND Secretary General encouraged youths not to be swayed by opposition propaganda aimed at removing policies such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), meal allowances for students, and free education.



“When you support Bally, you are supporting all progressive policies aimed at safeguarding your welfare,” he stated.





He further implored youths to carry the vision of President Hakainde Hichilema and spread the good news about his leadership.



Mr. Imenda also thanked the students for advocating for youth representation in decision-making processes.



