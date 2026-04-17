Hillary Clinton Blasts Trump Over Iran Blockade: “It Is Shocking” He Wasn’t Told About Strait of Hormuz Threat





Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sharply criticized President Trump, saying it is “shocking” and “unbelievable” that he claimed no one informed him Iran could close or disrupt the Strait of Hormuz.





🔴 “It is shocking that Trump said no one informed him that Iran could close the Strait of Hormuz. I find it unbelievable that one of the fundamental pillars of geopolitical strategy in the Middle East was ignored. That was the first thing we assumed Iran would do. It is their main tool of global leverage. We are now seeing the consequences of a foreign policy driven by impulse rather than strategy.”





— Hillary Clinton blasts Trump



Clinton’s remarks come as multiple ships continue defying the U.S. naval blockade, oil prices remain volatile, and global energy markets feel the pressure.





What do you think?

Is Clinton right that this was a predictable strategic failure, or is Trump’s approach a necessary show of strength?