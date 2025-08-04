HINDU GOD IMITATION STOLEN FROM NDOLA’s KANINI TEMPLE.



Thieves broke into the Hindu Temple in Kanini and stole a GOD IMITATION (IDOL) which peo ple think is a valuable metal .





Kindly note that it is no metal that’s worth anything and please Whoever has it DO NOT TRY TO MELT IT.





Anyone with an idea where this could be let him/her get in touch on 0955784835 for a possible return and a good reward will be given to anyone that will bring back this stollen Item or simply notifying us where we can find it.









If you have any information kindly visit your nearest police station or Hindu Hall in ndola directly