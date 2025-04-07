Historic Kigali declaration on Artificial Intelligence unveiled: Africa unites for a digital future

In a groundbreaking moment for Africa’s digital transformation, over 40 nations, including Malawi, have come together to adopt the Kigali Declaration on Artificial Intelligence.



This landmark agreement marks a unified continental roadmap to harness AI for inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainable development.

The declaration was unveiled at the Global AI Summit for Africa (GAISA) in Kigali, Rwanda, bringing together representatives from African countries, global tech leaders, policymakers, and civil society stakeholders.

The Kigali Declaration outlines three primary goals: leveraging AI to drive innovation and competitiveness, positioning Africa as a global leader in the ethical adoption of AI technologies, and promoting sustainable and responsible AI governance.

Malawi played a key role in shaping the declaration, ensuring that the resolution reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of African nations, particularly those from smaller economies.

Malawi’s delegation, led by Secretary for Information and Digitalisation, Baldwin Chiyamwaka, made significant contributions to the drafting and discussions within the SMART Africa Steering Committee.

Chiyamwaka emphasized the importance of inclusive representation in shaping Africa’s technological future, stating, “This is not just a win for Rwanda or Malawi—it’s a win for the entire continent. We are laying the foundation for a digital Africa that is just, innovative, and globally competitive.”

The summit focused on creating robust frameworks that prioritize both innovation and responsibility, ensuring that Africa’s AI journey is centered on people and forward-looking.

The Kigali Declaration on AI is now expected to guide national policies, regional collaborations, and investment priorities in the coming years, as Africa aims to solidify its position on the global tech map.

The declaration’s focus on inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainable development has the potential to transform African economies, industries, and societies, positioning the continent for a brighter future.

With Malawi actively contributing to the vision, the summit marks not just a policy milestone, but the beginning of a new era where African voices lead the global conversation on ethical and inclusive AI.

As Africa takes bold steps towards a digitally empowered future, the Kigali Declaration stands as a testament to the continent’s commitment to shaping its own technological destiny.

The agreement underscores the importance of collaboration and cooperation among African nations, global tech leaders, and stakeholders to ensure that AI is harnessed for the benefit of all.

The Kigali Declaration’s emphasis on sustainable and responsible AI governance is particularly significant, as it recognizes the need for Africa to take a proactive approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

By prioritizing ethical and inclusive AI adoption, Africa can mitigate the risks associated with AI and ensure that its benefits are shared by all.

The Kigali Declaration on Artificial Intelligence is a landmark agreement that marks a significant step forward for Africa’s digital transformation.

With its focus on inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainable development, the declaration has the potential to transform African economies, industries, and societies, positioning the continent for a brighter future.

As Africa embarks on this new era of digital empowerment, the Kigali Declaration will serve as a guiding framework for the continent’s AI journey, ensuring that African voices lead the global conversation on ethical and inclusive AI.