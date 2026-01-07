Historic Moment: Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar Visits Somaliland After World‑First Recognition

ZeeHistoric Moment: Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar Visits Somaliland After World‑First Recognition!





In a bold diplomatic move, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has made history by visiting Somaliland, becoming the first senior Israeli official to set foot in the self-declared republic after Israel officially recognised its independence just days ago.





Somaliland, which declared its independence from Somalia in 1991, has long operated as a separate government, but until recently it had never been recognised as a sovereign state by any UN member country. Israel’s recognition has now opened the door for international attention and new alliances.





During his visit to Hargeisa, the capital, Saar met with top officials, including President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro). Their talks focused on strengthening diplomatic ties, boosting trade and investment, and exploring security and development cooperation between the two nations.





The visit marks a major milestone for Somaliland, which has campaigned for decades for formal recognition, and signals Israel’s growing diplomatic reach in the Horn of Africa.





The trip has sparked mixed reactions: while many celebrate Somaliland’s new status and the potential for economic growth, Somalia has condemned the visit, calling it a violation of its territorial integrity. Other nations in the region are watching closely, as this recognition could reshape East African geopolitics.





For Somaliland, this is more than a diplomatic visit — it is a moment of global visibility and a step closer to being recognised on the world stage. 🌟