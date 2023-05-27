By Dennis Sikazwe Jr

HISTORIC MOMENT: ZAMBIA WELCOMES VAR FOR THE FIRST TIME”

Zambia is set to embark on a new era of football officiating as it introduces Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology. This groundbreaking development signifies a significant step forward in enhancing the accuracy and fairness of decisions on the field.

With retired FIFA referee Janny Sikazwe, a prominent figure in the early stages of VAR implementation, offering his expertise, Zambia is well-equipped to ensure the successful integration of this game-changing technology. The certification of the VAR pilot project by CAF and FIFA further validates Zambia’s commitment to adopting modern officiating methods and elevating the quality of football in the country.

In a historic move, the 2023 ABSA Cup final at Woodlands Stadium will witness the inaugural implementation of VAR in Zambia. This landmark occasion will see Diana Chikotesha, a rising star and participant in the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup, team up with Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea as they take charge of VAR duties for the prestigious match.

Their expertise, combined with the advanced VAR technology, will play a pivotal role in ensuring accurate and informed decisions are made, ultimately shaping the outcome of the final. As Zambia embraces this technological advancement, it opens up a world of possibilities for the future of football officiating in the country, promising a fairer and more transparent game for players, officials, and fans alike.