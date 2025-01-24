History and meaning of Emthenguleni



THE songs of the Mphezeni Angoni Nation immortalise a place called ‘Mthenguleni’. The Ingoma dancers emotionally sing about this land which is about 25 kilometers from the city of Chipata, Eastern Zambia.





In fact, every last February, the buzzword among the Ngonis is Mthenguleni. So why is this so? What is eMthenguleni and why is the place a ‘sacred sanctuary’ for the Mphezeni Ngonis?





The flying hair incident and original name of eMthenguleni



To answer this question, effectively, one needs to go back in time, a time not when the Ngonis where in constant skirmishes with the Chewas of Mbangombe. But a time even before the birth of Nthuto Mphezeni in present day Mozambique where he would also be named Sabangwa.



So the story begins from the infamous flying hair incident. To recap, Zwangendaba had demanded beer from the wives of Emveyeyeni – correct is Emveyeweni or Ekuveleleni ‘meaning place of prominence’- owing to the fact that this was the Queen Mothers village. So this was the village of the Ndwandwe sisters, MaNdlunkulu Loziwawa and Soseya.





When the beer was presented to the King, behold there was flying hair which in those days was interpreted as a sign of witchcraft.



A simple interpretation was that the wives of Emveyeyeni village wanted to kill the King. Incensed, Zwangendaba ordered that the village of Emveyeyeni and all its inhabitants be wiped out of the surface of the earth.





The execution group was led by Nduna Gwaza Thole. When they arrived in the village of Emveyeyeni, they found Queen Soseya to have been pregnant.



Thus, Gwaza instructed his men to carry out the order of the King but he spared the pregnant Soseya and hid her.



He forbade his men against telling the King what had happened. Queen Soseya was then placed in the village of Loangweni.





Gwaza returned to the King to give a report that he had carried out the task. He even gave the large portion of the cattle and other livestock from the village.



For three years, Inyandezulu Zwangendaba was kept in the dark. But they say lies have short legs. Zwangendaba soon got wind of the truth. The boy and his mother were then presented to the King. Instead of being angry with Gwaza, Zwangendaba was in fact overjoyed.



He welcomed his son and the mother with joy. He even gave out a command that the village of Emveyeyeni be REBUILT and that the Nwandwe sisters and the Prince should live in it again.





This is the genesis of eMthenguleni. Whilst the ‘new village’ retained its old name, for some the village would be called EMTHENGULENI, from the verb ukuthungula, meaning to rebuild.



It is this village that was the principal village which threw all its weight on Nthuto during the succession wrangles that engulfed the Angoni nation after the death of Zwangendaba.



This was the main village that sided with Prince Sabangwa and never left his side. As this group moved, so did its head village and it never changed its name. At Matambazi, Mthenguleni was also there, at Mkoma it was still there and even at Cheronga, the village of Mthengeluni was still there.





eMthenguleni birthed a lot of villages/ empires. Soon, even King Sabangwa Mphezeni Jele left Mthenguleni and went to settle in the present day Luangeni area (Lowengweni is the correct term) where he set up his new capital. His bloodline still rules from this area at a village called, Efeni.



Today, Mphezeni’s nation has grown with a number of historically important areas and yet none can rival the village of eMthengeluni.





This place is indelible in the minds of the Nguni Nation of Mphezeni. Its a sacred village which will continue glorifying a kingdom.



The famous Ncwala ceremony takes places in the village of Mthengeluni.





Attached: Ngoni Amakhosi at the Mthenguleni arena during Incwala that is presided over by Inyandezulu Inkosi Yamakhosi Njengembaso KaKhuzwayo.



By Gumbi Kaziguda Jele



Kalemba January 24, 2025