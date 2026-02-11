History Made: Tems Becomes First African Female Artist With Seven Billboard Hot 100 Entries





Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has reached a major career milestone by becoming the first African female artist to record seven entries on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.





The record was achieved after her song What You Need debuted at number 93 this week, bringing her total appearances on the chart to seven.





With this feat, Tems now stands alongside Burna Boy and South African rock band Seether as African artists with the highest number of Billboard Hot 100 entries.





Fans across social media have celebrated the achievement, with many hailing Tems as a global music force and international superstar.





Tems’ global rise has been steady and impressive. Four years ago, she made history by becoming the first African artist to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with Wait For U, her collaboration with Future and Drake. The moment marked a major breakthrough for African representation on global charts.





Her current tie with Burna Boy and Seether could soon change, as J. Cole’s Bunce Road Blues, featuring Tems and Future, is expected to enter the chart soon. If it does, Tems will move ahead and hold the record alone as the African artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries.





This achievement further highlights Tems’ consistency, global appeal, and the growing influence of Nigerian and African music on the international stage.