HK CRITICISED THE DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL INSTEAD OF THOSE WHO PUT THE COUNTRY IN THE MESS…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

They want the fish to climb the tree while the UPND has put the fish In the water so that it can swim faster . It is very surprising that all of us were in the country when the past regime defaulted , HK was part of the team that was trusted to manage the affairs of this country , the borrowing which did not have any direction and mechanisms to repay the debt , which meant to see the country face artificial challenges among the people , zambians were told it was easy that a company from FRANCE was to be engaged to help zambia negotiate the restructuring of the debt at a cost of $5 million dollars . .

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA while in opposition lamented that he was going to manage to seal the deal on the restructuring of the debt , A lot of people in the ruling party and opposition leaders denied that Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was not capable of restructuring the debt when he formed govt , many Political pundits challenged these lamentations that were personally based ,they went against the statement by president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA suggesting there was no merit but ignorance in the claim by Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA . Another matter which president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA said was that he campaigned to employ five thousand workers before the 2021 general election , these same people like HK argued and said Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA was desperate to lie to the zambian people , when we elected him ,it was actualised by employing over sixty thousand workers to date.

Today the issue to restructure the debt is a done deal by president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and his working team , what relevance is HK bringing in the country to criticise the deal which his political friends failed to resolve ?, who are the causers to this mess ? , we understand that we have been given a relief and the creditors have accepted to give us time to reorganise ourselves and prepare to service the $6.3 billion dollars , zambia relies on the mining sector , tourism , and agriculture , the covid 19 has had an effect in many sectors , the climate change has contributed heavily to bad weather affecting many areas because of the poor rain pattens , the mines have not been viable , in the past we can talk of the low pricing of copper at the London metal exchange . A lot of factors have let our economy down. and our engagement with the IMF is to have the support we need to achieve these engagements which need international support for the said plan outlay on how zambia intends to move out of the economic cardiac which has been arresting the country to shift to a more positive recovery mode.

We urge HK to concentrate on ochestrating a visionary program that has concepts and skills to govern this country intellectually , with expositions that encourage leadership support for this country , zambians are not interested in ceremonial personalities in the office of the presidency who merely replace the vaccum and ignores the bounds of the responsibilities , we are not going to allow plundering , smuggling , laundering of state resources , corruption , brutality on this country and the citizens . This country should never return to politics of midiocrity and insensible attributes . God bless mother Zambia.

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY