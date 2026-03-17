Hold PF Convention After 27th March 2026-Chishimba Kambwili



Patriotic Front Presidential Aspirant, Chishimba Kambwili says the Party should consider holding its General Conference after 27th March 2026 after the expected final ruling in the high court of the application for the Consent Judgement.





He said although the Lusaja high court recently ruled in favour of Matero MP, Hon. Miles Sampa and that the Party was back in the hands of a PF member, he advised that the general conference should only be held after the Judgement that was due in the next ten (10) days.





Kambwili also bemoaned the premature presidential campaigns that have been conducted before formal nominations and cited the factor as one of major causes of divisions and factionalism that has gripped the Party and its structures.





He cautioned against the Party holding a general conference under any Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) fearing that the Patriotic Front would have inadvertently transfered its members to such an SPV and would risk their membership in the Party as re-admission for those expelled or have left the party, requires a 3-year window.





Kambwili also called on members to elect a candidate that is well-known and experienced if it were to have a real chance at reclaiming state power to govern, and drew parallels with the UPND, claiming that it was difficult for their presidential candidate, Hakainde Hichilema, to be elected in 2006 and subsequent years because he was little-known at the time.





The PF is preparing to hold its general conference in the next few days.



Acting President, Hon. Given Lubinda, recently gave an ultimatum to the Party’s Electoral Commission to ensure that it holds the long anticipated general conference within a period of four (4) days.





Currently there is injunction that was obtained by the dismissed former Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona restraining the Given Lubinda faction from holding party activities in the name of the Patriotic Front, a matter that is before Kabwe High Court Judge-in-Charge, Hon. Mr. Justice Kelvin Hancubwili Limbani.





Following the ruling in the Lusaka High which has affirmed the decision by Miles Sampa to dismiss Ng’ona as Secretary Genetal, Sampa has applied to the Kabwe high court to substitute Ngona from the proceedings and to discontinue the matter.





Further following the reconciliation between Miles Sampa and the late President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the two factions entered into a legal consent order to reconcile, and abandon court processes.





In this matter, a Consent Agreement was filed between Brian Mundubile and Raphael Nakacinda on one side, and Miles Sampa on the other.





The authority of the Consent Agreement was challenged by Morgan who was applied to be admitted to the case as an interested party as he claimed he was Secretary General of the Party as shown by official records at the Registrar of Societies.



This is the matter that is due on March 27th for final judgment.