HOLDING A BULL BY ITS HORN: HAKAINDE MUST FIX IT

The issue of low water levels cannot hold anymore, Hakainde Hichilema then in opposition said at the hight of a serious energy crisis, loadsheeding.

Hakainde then came out that he had solution to the problem in the absence of low water level at the generation point at Lake Kariba.

Zambians believed his story that the issue of low water level could no longer hold. That the issue was lack of leadership in PF which himself had.

He is today on the driving seat brought in to fix that which the previous administration failed.

The problem is still the same, low water levels at Kariba.

Hakainde and his team are not fixing what they promised. They have joined the same song, low water levels at the generating point.

This is serious about our political leadership in Zambia.

How are we going to take politicians serious? What is the current investment the UPND has put in energy to avert this problem?

As Head of State now on the driving seat, Hakainde has been entrusted with authority that he so much wanted “to fix the problems” Zambia has as he promised.

What is he doing to fix that which he promised?

Do we have a solution to this problem other than waiting for the rains to fill the Kariba dam? What has happened to the solution Hakainde had promised while in opposition?

Kapala the man at Energy whom the UPND Praise Singers are calling for his blood, that Hakainde must show the exit door has announced a reduction on the amount of power being exported to the neighbouring countries.

The Energy Minister has not stated the amount of reduction and what that will entail to the current loadsheeding the country is experiencing.

What is the meaning of this? Is this just one of those many stories, lies to deceive people? Why not being truthful and categorical?

The explanation by these people leaves more questions than answers. The Hichilema administration must avoid taking a path where people lose confidence in it’s government.

Apart from the so called Energy document that is being drafted by Experts, we have not been told what this Government, the New Dawn is doing to again end the loadsheeding we were told had been resolved in May 2022.

This is bringing in more distrust and hopelessness to a struggling population which thought had resolved their economic problems by sending the “thieves, Cadres” packing through an overwhelming election in 2021.

Zambians were looking for nothing but the solutions as promised. Something better than PF era. It is a betrayal that 14 months later we are being told about the PF being the cause of all our problems.

UPND, or Hakainde must do the correct thing, fix that which he promised would do or get back to the people apologize and tell them the complexity of the issues. Keeping quiet and hiding behind PF failures will not do.

To be honest, we at Zambian Eye don’t believe that Hakainde is a lair, a deceiver as it is coming out now. He may have his own weakness but he is not a crook. He may not have known the reality of running government and complexity involved. But now that he knows, he must come out and face the people.

Hakainde has only two years six months to deliver on his promises. Anything done in the last year will be counted as electioneering. The situation on the ground is not good Banene. Things so far done are not enough to save you in 2026. You have no time.

Zambian Eye