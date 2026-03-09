Hollywood Elite Parades 17-Year-Old Trans “Daughter” at Balenciaga Show



Naomi Watts turned heads at Paris Fashion Week this weekend—not for her own red-carpet presence, but for proudly posing with her 17-year-old transgender child, Kai Schreiber, at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2026 presentation.





The pair coordinated in sleek black outfits as they arrived for the high-profile event, with Kai—born male and publicly identifying as a girl since last year—drawing attention as a rising model in elite fashion circles.





This latest appearance follows Kai’s runway debut last year and steady push into the industry, fueled by celebrity parents Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber, who have voiced unwavering support for the transition.





Critics see it as another example of Hollywood normalizing experimental gender ideology on minors, turning a child’s identity into a fashionable accessory for the cameras.





While the mainstream press gushes over the “stunning” mother-daughter moment, many Americans view it as troubling evidence of how the entertainment world exploits vulnerable youth in pursuit of progressive clout.