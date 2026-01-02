Hollywood legend, Tommy Lee Jones’s daughter found de@d in luxury hotel

Victoria Jones, the daughter of Hollywood icon Tommy Lee Jones, was found de@d at a California hotel early on New Year’s Day. She was 34.

Police arrived at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel around 3:14 a.m. on Thursday after a report of a medical emergency, the San Francisco Police Department told The Post.

Bystanders were given instructions to conduct CPR, but she was de@d by the time authorities arrived on scene, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Jones was the daughter of “The Fugitive” actor and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.

The Medical Examiner will investigate the cause of her de@th.

Jones acted when she was younger, appearing alongside her father in “Men in Black II.” She also had a role in the TV show “One Tree Hill.”

She also had a role in the 2005 film “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada,” which was directed by and starred her father, according to her IMDB profile.

Jones ran into some trouble with the law earlier this year as she was arrested at least three times, according to records obtained by The Post.

Back in April, she was collared in Napa County for obstructing a peace officer, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance, court documents show.

The following month, she was arrested in Santa Cruz County, and in June, back in Napa County, she was busted on domestic battery and domestic violence/elder abuse charges and was later released on bail.

Jones pleaded not guilty in both cases out of Napa County, according to court records.