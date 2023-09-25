HOMOSEXUALITY IS TECHNICALLY BEING INTRODUCED IN ZAMBIA – FORMER KASENENGWA LAWMAKER SENSIO BANDA

HE writes:-

GAY AGENDA IS BEEN TECHNICALLY ENTRENCHED IN ZAMBIA

If the statement attributed to the Chief Justice by News Diggers is true, then this statement doesn’t come as a surprise. We know for a fact that many avenues are been explored to push the LGBTQ agenda in Zambia.

The proponents and their agents of LGBTQ in Zambia have tried to use the other two wings of Government, the Executive, there is a huge political risk for the undertaking and the legislature, the risk of numbers in the house in passing relevant provisions in constitutional reform is apparent.

Conversely, the only available avenue is the judiciary, this government wing looks very promising towards entrenching the LGBTQ agenda. It’s possible because, firstly, it is one of the sources of law and secondly, if the agenda succeeds, the political order pushing the agenda will simply say, “It is not us who pushed the agenda but an apolitical government wing, the judiciary”. It’s well known that any related court precedents shall facilitate arguments for amendment of relevant provisions in the penal code and possibly the republican constitution. And it shall be game over.

Zambians and the church in particular must open their eyes and act accordingly. The route the Chief Justice is taking, is not new, in other jurisdictions where the LGBTQ agenda has been propagated, the success rate has been very high. It is a tried and successful route for entrenching LGBTQ in a country with dissenting views.

If it is true that the Chief Justice did issue that statement, it’s not a solo but a choir singing from the same hymn book. It is a coordinated approach to advance the LGBTQ agenda. The proxy indicators are there for one to see;

i. Flying rainbow flags at some known

foreign embassies.

ii. Fashion shows are now gay parades

iii. State House employing a technocrat for key

and vulnerable populations (prominently

including gay people) funded by USAID

The above milestone activities are opposed to the constitution and National Values and Principles. And yet the church, the Fathers of the Nation in faith, and the church mother bodies are not providing relevant guidance and a critical voice in this hour of need when God needs them to do so.

This battle is more spiritual than anything else, the body of Christ in Zambia needs to take a stand, without which, God will hold us accountable of what migh become of Zambia.