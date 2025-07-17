Hon. Binwell Mpundu is expected in court charged with seditious practices offence

OUTSPOKEN Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu is expected in court charged with the infamous seditious practices offence, which recently landed two lawmakers in jail.









A cause list at the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court yesterday showed that Mr Mpundu, an accountant, has been indictment for seditious practices.





In Zambia, seditious practices are acts, words, or publications that aim to bring hatred, contempt, or disaffection against the government, or incite violence or disorder.



These practices are defined in the Penal Code Act, and are punishable by law to a fine, imprisonment or both.





Having being placed on the cause list, it implies that Mr Mpundu, 42, was recently arrested and charged and will soon appear in court over the allegations.



The leader of a social and political youth movement called Ica Baiche, who was recently placed on seven-day suspension from the National Assembly for alleged misconduct, will not be the first MP to be in court over seditious practices.





His friend, Munir Zulu, a former Lumezi lawmaker, is currently serving 18 months imprisonment with hard labour and K800 fine for seditious practices.



Zulu was jailed two months ago for seditious practices after he alleged that the President would dissolve Parliament and call for early elections.





Former Mfuwe Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga was also recently jailed eight months imprisonment for the same offence.





This is in connection with utterances she made following the purported abduction of ex-Petauke lawmaker Emmanuel Jay Banda.





The utterances, in which she stated that Bembas and Easterners are many in number and have potential to defend themselves, were deemed to be seditious by the prosecution.



(Mwebantu, Thursday, 17th July, 2025)