HON. CHARLES ABEL MULENGA INSPECTS NKANA EAST POLICE POST AND MAMA ESTHER CLINIC



By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



Yesterday, Kwacha Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon. Charles Abel Mulenga, visited Nkana East Police Post and Mama Esther Clinic in Kitwe.



At the police post, Hon. Mulenga held discussions with the Officer in Charge, where a number of concerns were raised. He assured the police service of his commitment to addressing these issues, highlighting that the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) the transformative initiative introduced by President Hakainde Hichilema will be used to uplift the facility and improve service delivery for the community.





Hon. Mulenga noted that CDF has already brought visible change to Kwacha Constituency through projects such as borehole drilling, the construction of clinics, desks for schools, feeder roads, market shelters, and other community developments.





From the police post, the lawmaker proceeded to Mama Esther Clinic. While there, he pledged that a new health facility will be built on the remaining piece of land next to the current clinic, using the 2025 CDF allocation. He also issued a stern warning to individuals attempting to encroach on the clinic land, urging them to stop immediately.





The additional clinic will further expand access to healthcare services for the people of Kwacha Constituency, in line with the government’s agenda of delivering tangible development at community level.