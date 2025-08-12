HON CORNELIUS MWEETWA SHÚT UP, PREPARE YOUR EXIT FROM PARLIAMENT IN 2026 AND QUIT ATTÁCKING PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA – MAXWELL CHONGU





Lately we have noted with great concern how choma central upnd failed project in Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa seem to have found a new hobby in attacking President Harry Kalaba as a desperate measure to seek for political relevance.





We wish to put it on record that it’s against CF Policy to engage in politics of character asśaśsination, violence, demeaning or insúļting language for ours is to engage on issue based campaigns by providing positive checks and balances





However should anyone misconstrue out level headed approach to politics for a weakness we shall gladly use the language they understand to send a strong message without fear nor favor.





We wish to caution Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa to refrain from attacking President Harry Kalaba and focus on challenges affecting the people of choma central a situation that pose a threat to his return in parliament come 2026.





Cornelius Mweetwa’s behaviour towards President Harry Kalaba does not depict that of a honourable member of Parliament but a failed, frustrated and desperate cantérnkeróus political nónentinty desperately seeking for relevance by attacking strong opposition political opponents like President Harry Kalaba as a way of survival.





We challenge Cornelius Mweetwa to tell the nation what the highly publicized and exeggerated CDF has done to improve the livelihood of the people of choma central.





Choma Central today is highly impóverishéd despite having a nothing but talkative Chief Government Spokesperson above all Minister as area member of Parliament in Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa and yet he has the audacity of talking about a leader who has achieved so much in government including certain policies being implemented by upnd government today.



*Maxwell Chongu*

CF National Youth Chairman.