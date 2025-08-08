Hon.  Davies Chama  Sentenced to 8 years Imprisonment

Hon.Davies Chama, Brian Nyoni Sent to 8 years Imprisonment





Former Minister of Defence Davies Chama and Brian Dumisani Nyoni sentenced to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for allegedly shooting Mushaukwa Mushaukwa in the Mulobezi By-election in 2015.





Only Hon. Davies Chama was present in court as information has filtered that Brian Nyoni was unavailable, and has reportedly been missing for the last 3 months.



Details later.