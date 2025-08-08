Hon.  Davies Chama  Sentenced to 8 years Imprisonment

Hon.Davies Chama, Brian Nyoni Sent to 8 years Imprisonment
Former Minister of Defence Davies Chama and Brian Dumisani Nyoni sentenced to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for allegedly shooting Mushaukwa Mushaukwa in the Mulobezi By-election in 2015.
Only Hon. Davies Chama was present in court as information has filtered that Brian Nyoni was unavailable, and has reportedly been missing for the last 3 months.
Details later.
Brian Nyoni is now a fugitive.
Ba Chama I have nothing but respect for bwana. Yes, the courts have pronounced judgement.
But I have respect in that you have behaved in an upright manner. And seek to serve your sentence without inflammatory statement a sign of remorse and introspect. Thank you sir, your actions speaks volumes.
It maybe tough, but it too shall pass my brother. To err is human.