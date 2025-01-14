Hon. George Chisanga PF Lukashya law maker.



HON. GEORGE CHISANGA LUKASHYA LAW MAKER A GREAT EXAMPLE OF EXEMPLARY OBJECTIVE CRITICISM IN A DEMOCRATIC SPACE.

*_By Professor Edgar Ng’oma Philosopher and Distinguished Governance Fellow.*_



_Monday 13th January 2025_ _Evening edition._



As we reflect on the importance of effective leadership in a democratic society, I’d like to take a moment to appreciate one outstanding lawmaker who embodies the principles of objective criticism. In a democracy, criticism is essential for holding those in power accountable and driving positive change. However, not all criticism is created equal. Some leaders excel at providing constructive feedback that is both respectful and impactful.





In this context, I’d like to highlight the exemplary work of Hon. George Chisanga, a lawmaker from Lukashya. His approach to criticism is a masterclass in effective communication, demonstrating a deep understanding of the rules of engagement in a democratic society. What sets him apart is his ability to articulate his thoughts without resorting to pettiness, disparagement, or vulgar language. Instead, he focuses on providing thoughtful, well-reasoned critiques that are devoid of personal attacks or insults.





As we analyze Hon. Chisanga’s approach, it’s clear that he has mastered the art of critical communication. His speeches are engaging, informative, and respectful, making him a compelling example of effective leadership in a democratic society. In the following sections, we’ll delve deeper into the characteristics that make Hon. Chisanga is an exemplary lawmaker and explores what we can learn from his approach to objective criticism.





Hon. George Chisanga, the Lukashya law maker, is a true embodiment of effective communication. Whenever he addresses the press, his tone is palpably sober, reflecting his mastery of the fundamental rules of communication. His speeches are not only sweet and engaging but also devoid of pettiness, disparagement, vulgar language, insults, and demeaning remarks ¹.





What’s striking about Hon. Chisanga’s communication style is its addictive nature. When he concludes his talks, you can’t help but feel that he could have continued articulating his thoughts. This is a testament to his exceptional critical communication skills, which are grounded in the principles of effective communication taught in faculties of mass communication.





In stark contrast, some opposition leaders, particularly those from the PF party, have struggled to communicate objectively on national platforms. Their language has often been marred by vulgarity, bitterness, and anger towards the current leadership and party. This approach is not only unnecessary but also counterproductive, as it undermines the credibility of the opposition and creates division among citizens.





Most former members of the Patriotic Front (PF) former cabinet ministers who are currently in prison today have something in common: they all used vulgar language against the UPND leadership when they were in opposition. This is a striking observation, especially when compared to the likes of Hon. George Chisanga, who has demonstrated a mastery of critical communication skills, always maintains a sober and respectful tone in his speeches.



It’s worth noting that the PF party has faced numerous challenges, including allegations of human rights abuses and suppression of opposition voices while in government before they lost power in 2021. The party’s current secretary general, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has been charged with hate speech, sedition, and criminal defamation, among other offenses.





The contrast between the PF’s approach and that of leaders like Hon. Chisanga is stark. While some opposition leaders have resorted to vulgar language and personal attacks, others have chosen to engage in constructive criticism and respectful dialogue. As we move forward, it’s essential that we promote a culture of civility and respect in our public discourse.



Rather than resorting to negativity and personal attacks, opposition leaders would do well to emulate Hon. Chisanga’s approach. By focusing on constructive criticism and civility, they can engage in meaningful debates that drive progress and benefit the nation as a whole. As President Hichilema has emphasized, “opposition, ruling party, we are one.” It’s time for opposition leaders to take a cue from Hon. Chisanga and prioritize collaborative governance over petty politics.



In conclusion, I firmly believe that emulating Hon. George Chisanga’s approach can transform Zambia’s political landscape. I urge opposition leaders like Dr. Fred Mmembe of the Socialist Party, KBF of the Zambia Must Prosper, Dr. Harry Kalaba of the Citizens First, Given Lubinda of the Patriotic Front, Kaluba Simuyemba of the Movement for Change, Roosevelt Tonga of the 3rd Liberation Movement, and Kasonde Mweenda of the Economic Freedom Fighters just to mention but a few to adopt a more constructive tone, using respectful language to offer objective criticism, rather than resorting to bitterness and mockery. Once you offer objective criticism, it will be very easy for the electorate to pick up the 8th president of Zambia, who they can invest in their powers to govern them prudently devoid of bitterness and vindictiveness. Whether we like it or not, the 8th president will come one day.





I submit my perspective without bias or prejudice.



*Professor Edgar Ng’oma Philosopher and Distinguished Governance Fellow.*