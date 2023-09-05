Hon. Kennedy Sakeni (MHSRIP)- My Constant Inspiration From Above- Hon. Bowman Lusambo

HON. KENNEDY SAKENI (MHSRIP)-MY CONSTANT INSPIRATION FROM ABOVE

By Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo

Today, September 5th 2023 marks exactly 10 years since the death of Hon. Kennedy Sakeni, at the time of his death, he was serving as a Cabinet Minister in the administration of President Michael Sata.

As a young boy, I met Hon. Sakeni in different settings but one that still touches my heart is when, as Provincial Head of Intelligence in Luapula, Hon. Sakeni was instrumental in the setting up of a football team called Volcano F.C. He recruited me to the team and took me in as a mentee. Hon. Sakeni was the first to identify my political traits and encouraged to venture into politics in my later years.

Hon. Sakeni was a man of the people. He opened his home to so many people from different walks of life. Whenever I visited the Sakeni residence in Brentwood, I found several people including from his home village visiting him. I can attest that Hon. Sakeni was used to God to help so many people including me whenever I called for help.

When I landed in problems, Hon. Sakeni was always available to offer counsel as he did during the Major Kachingwe debacle. I learnt so much from him. His calmness during heavy political storms was such a great leadership attribute. Hon. Sakeni predicted decades ago that I will one day become a significant player in Zambian politics. When he was at a point of his death, he called me on phone when I was having a meeting at Protea Arcades and he shared with me some monumental things that have kept me going in my political journey. An hour later, the family phone me to say Hon. Sakeni had just passed on. I feel honored that Hon. Sakeni still wanted to share his last few moments on earth with me.

From that day, 10 years ago, Hon. Sakeni has continued to be my source of daily inspiration in our sometimes rough political terrain. He was a Father figure to me who created a path for my participation in politics.

To God, thank you for allowing me a chance to meet your wonderful creation and to the Sakeni family, I pray for God’s continued strength as you soldier on. May His Soul Continue To Rest in Peace.