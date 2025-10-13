Hon Lameck Mangani has officially endorsed Harry Kalaba for the 2026 general elections

MANGANI THROWS HIS WEIGHT BEHIND KALABA



… says the Country needs a leader who is accessible, visionary, and passionate about development.



KATETE, MONDAY, OCTOBER 13,2025 [Smart Eagles]



FORMER Home Affairs Minister and Chipata Central member of parliament Lameck Mangani has backed Citizens First party President Harry Kalaba ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Mr. Mangani said the Country needs a leader who is accessible, visionary, and passionate about development.



He also bemoaned the poor state of roads in Eastern province saying the area has been neglected.





And Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says his party is deeply honoured and humbled that Hon Lameck Mangani, a respected and prominent figure in Zambia has officially endorsed his candidature for the 2026 general elections under the Citizens First movement.





“This endorsement is a great encouragement as we continue building a Zambia that puts Citizens First. Let’s continue walking this journey together,” Mr. Kalaba said.

Harry Kalaba writes:

Fellow Zambians,



