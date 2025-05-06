HON. MAKOZO CHIKOTE COMMISSIONS MBANYUTU GRID EXTENSION PROJECT IN LUAMPA



Luampa District



The people of Mbanyutu and surrounding areas have finally been connected to the national electricity grid, thanks to the successful completion and commissioning of the Mbanyutu Grid Extension Project.





The official handover ceremony was graced by Luampa Member of Parliament and Minister of Energy, Hon. Makozo Chikote, who described the project as a milestone in the government’s commitment to rural electrification and development.



Speaking during the event, Hon. Chikote emphasized that access to electricity will transform lives by boosting education, healthcare, and local businesses. “This project is not just about lighting homes; it’s about powering economic growth and improving the quality of life for our people,” he said.





Residents of Mbanyutu expressed joy and gratitude, saying the grid extension marks the beginning of new opportunities in the area. The commissioning attracted traditional leaders, government officials, and community members who celebrated the achievement with song and dance.





The Mbanyutu Grid Extension Project is part of the government’s broader agenda to ensure that no part of Zambia is left behind in the journey toward energy access and national development.



Reported by Wagon Media