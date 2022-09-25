Hon. Munir Zulu MP is my brother and I cannot speak bad about him- Emmanuel Jay Banda Petauke Central MP

Stronger than the stones you’re throwing on me

By Emmanuel Jay Banda Petauke Central MP

YES am a politician but full of respect and humanity due to how I was brought up by my parents, I value friendship and I respect a brother’s view or opinion

We have done away with politics of hate and character assassination, ours is for the good of the people who elected us to parliament, the good people of @Peta-Uk, mind you, you had your time as politicians so stay in your lane and don’t criticise my political Steps if you don’t like me

Nevertheless, I will not anymore respond to fake allegations of some people who are sent to dent my image, I believe in hardwork.

Hon. Munir Zulu MP is my brother and I cannot speak bad about him so those pedalling hate for unknown reasons are just wasting their time.

Let Love Lead Always

Together We Can

Chitukuko Pasogolo

NAZ Chief WHIP For Independent MPs

Peta-UK Central MP

EJB. 🚜 🚜 🚜