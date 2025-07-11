HON MWIIMBU IMAGINE IF THE LUNGU FAMILY WERE TO COME ACROSS YOUR PARLIAMENTARY SPEECH, WOULD YOU STILL BLAME THEM FOR WANTING TO BURY ECL IN SA?





Hon Saili Mavegie Phiri shares…



Hon Mwiimbu, take a moment to consider how the ECL family in South Africa might react to your parliamentary speech yesterday.





Your criticism of their desire to bury the former president in South Africa has been marked by vitriolic personal attacks on the family, everyone is putting the blame on them, calling them bitter and disorganized

As a respected leader, i thought you would on the forefront to spearhead the call for reconciliation.





Instead, you have continued to stress your shortcomings and lay blame at the feet of the deceased.

If you sincerely believe that the former president’s actions were as heinous as you claim, why are you picking odds with the family regarding his burial? Why not simply permit them to bury their loved one according to their wishes?