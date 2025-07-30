HON. ROBERT CHABINGA TO APPEAR BEFORE POLICE AT HQ



Robert Chabinga writes….



📢 PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT



I wish to inform members of the public and the press that I, Honorable Robert Chabinga, Member of Parliament for Mafinga Constituency and Acting President of the Patriotic Front, will appear before the Zambia Police Service at Police Headquarters, tomorrow, July 31, 2025 at 10:00hrs, in response to an official inquiry.





This development follows a formal report lodged on July 22, 2025, by Honourable Francis Mulenga Fube, Member of Parliament for Chilubi Constituency alleging that I did propose violence by issuing threats at Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba and former university of Zambia lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa.





The Zambia Police Service opened an inquiry file and summoned I, Hon. Chabinga to assist with investigations into the matter.





As a leader I would like to reiterate my commitment to cooperating fully with law enforcement and upholding democratic principles.





Further communication will be provided as necessary.



Robert Chabinga

Leader of the opposition/Acting president of the patriotic Front and Mafinga Member of Parliament.



SOURCE: Muvi TV