HONESTY BEYOND THE USUAL: MAN RETURNS LOST PHONE THROUGH POLICE STAND AT SHOWGROUNDS



Fellow citizens, meet Samuel Banda, a 29-year-old businessman from Misisi Compound, whose act of honesty and integrity has earned him praise from the Zambia Police Service.



During the 97th Agricultural and Commercial Show in Lusaka, Banda set a shining example of responsible citizenship. While attending a packed performance at the entertainment arena, he found a phone on the ground and immediately handed it over to the police.





“I was watching Slap Dee perform. It was crowded, and I was being pushed back. I felt something underfoot, and when I looked down, I saw a phone lying on the ground. That’s how I picked it up and went straight to the police stand,” Banda explained.





The phone, a Tecno Spark 30 worth K2,500, belonged to Joyce Banda of Makeni Villa (no relation to Samuel Banda).





“After realizing I had lost my phone, I felt weak and very disappointed in myself. That phone holds so much of my personal information,” said Joyce Banda.





Just as the police were impressed by Banda’s honesty, Joyce was equally surprised and touched by his integrity.



“When I tried calling my number, I didn’t expect anyone to answer. But to my surprise, the man picked up and asked me to meet him at the police stand for safety,” she recounted.





Overjoyed to be reunited with her phone, Joyce Banda expressed heartfelt gratitude to the good Samaritan who chose to do the right thing.





In a time when lost or stolen phones rarely make their way back to their owners, Samuel Banda’s actions serve as a powerful reminder: honesty and integrity still exist in our communities.





His simple but impactful gesture is a testament to the kind of society we should all strive to build one grounded in trust, responsibility, and respect for one another.