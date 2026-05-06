HORROR IN CONGO: Islamic State-Linked Militants Mass*cre Christians



Fresh reports from the Democratic Republic of the Congo say Christians were among dozens of civilians k!lled in brutal attacks carried out by Islamic State-linked militants in the country’s eastern region.





According to reports, fighters linked to the Allied Democratic Forces, an armed group affiliated with Islamic State, attacked villages in Ituri province, leaving scores dead, homes burned, and families displaced.





Local officials said some victims were k!lled with machetes, while others were burned inside their homes.





The attacks have sparked outrage internationally, with renewed calls for stronger protection of vulnerable communities in eastern Congo, where armed violence has continued for years.



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