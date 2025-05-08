Horror In Scotland: Zimbabwean Man Kills Wife In Cold Blood In Front Of Shocked Neighbours

Scotland Tragedy: Zimbabwean Man Sentenced For Killing Wife In Garden

A Zimbabwean man has been sentenced to life in prison — with a minimum of 18 years — after he murdered his wife in cold blood in front of stunned neighbours in Broxburn, Scotland, just two weeks after a domestic abuse case against him was dropped.

‘She begged for her life’

Veronica Chinyanga, 42, was brutally attacked by her husband, Kasikai Chinyanga, in their back garden on 9 June 2024.

The BBC reports that, according to chilling details heard in the High Court in Glasgow, Veronica screamed for help as she was repeatedly struck with a garden fork and then stabbed in the stomach while neighbours looked on in horror.

“She begged for her life as he attacked her with a garden tool in the back garden,” said prosecutor Wojciech Jajdelski.

“Neighbours were aware of a disturbance and could hear her screams.”

The court heard that Veronica had spent the day with her children at her teenage son’s football awards ceremony. Her husband, who worked in finance for the NHS, did not attend.

Audio from a nearby CCTV camera captured her desperate cries. She tried to flee by climbing over a 6ft fence but was dragged back down.

“Neighbours repeatedly shouted at Chinyanga to stop,” the prosecutor added.

“He said nothing. He showed no panic.”

Case collapsed weeks earlier

On 27 May 2024, a domestic abuse case against Chinyanga was dropped when Veronica failed to appear in court.

The court was told that the charges included claims he had been aggressive and physically assaulted her in early 2023.

“There had been a history of domestic incidents,” Jajdelski explained.

“But criminal proceedings were not concluded due to Veronica’s reluctance to attend court.”

In a text sent to her sister on 2 June — just a week before her death — Veronica expressed fears that her husband was “bitter” and “not going to forgive” her for calling the police.

‘Why?’ he shouted

After the initial assault with a garden fork, Chinyanga walked into the house, returned with a kitchen knife, and continued the attack.

“He went back to her and lashed out with the knife. He was heard shouting ‘Why?’,” the court was told.

He then walked calmly to a neighbour’s home and asked them to call the police.

Veronica died from her injuries in hospital. The couple, originally from Zimbabwe, had been living in Scotland since 2008 with their teenage son and Veronica’s 20-year-old daughter.

Chinyanga admitted to the murder and was jailed for life. Lord Mulholland, who passed sentence, described the killing as:

“Cowardly, savage and brutal.”

His minimum sentence was reduced from 20 years due to his early guilty plea. His lawyer, Donald Findlay KC, told the court that Chinyanga was “very remorseful”.