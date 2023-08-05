House arrest against Andrew Tate lifted

Andrew Tate, a controversial influencer, has been released from house arrest in Romania while awaiting trial on charges of rape and human trafficking.

In March, Andrew and his brother Tristan were arrested and subsequently charged in June with these offenses, which they both deny.

Under the current arrangement, the siblings are permitted to move freely within the city of Bucharest and the adjacent Ilfov district where they reside.

However, they are required to adhere to certain conditions, including reporting to the police as directed and informing them about any changes in their address.

Additionally, the brothers are prohibited from contacting their two Romanian associates who are also implicated in the case, as well as the witnesses, alleged victims, or their families.

Non-compliance with these stipulations could result in a return to house arrest or preventative detention.

For the next 60 days, a judge will monitor their adherence to these conditions.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Romanian judicial system for their fair consideration,” a spokesperson for the brothers said in a statement after the ruling.

“This positive outcome gives us confidence that more favourable developments are on the horizon.”

Tate, a Muslim convert, also tweeted in response to the ruling, condemning charges that were “based on nothing” and which a judge had deemed “weak and circumstantial”.

The brothers were initially taken into custody at their residence in December and then placed under house arrest after three months.

According to the indictment, Andrew and Tristan, along with two female Romanian associates, allegedly formed an organized criminal group in 2021 with the intent to engage in human trafficking activities within Romania and other nations, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

The indictment specifies seven purported victims who were allegedly recruited by the Tate brothers under false pretenses of love and marriage.

In 2016, Andrew Tate, a British-American former kickboxer, was removed from the British TV show Big Brother due to a video that appeared to depict him assaulting a woman.

He later gained notoriety online and faced Twitter suspension for making controversial statements suggesting that women should share responsibility for instances of sexual assault. His Twitter account has since been reinstated.