House Of Chiefs Condemns Harassment Of Former President Edgar Lungu By Suspected UPND Cadres During Malaila Traditional Ceremony

THE HOUSE OF CHIEFS has expressed disappointment with the lack of respect for traditional leaders exhibited by UPND cadres at yesterday’s Malaila traditional Ceremony in Mambwe District Eastern Province.

In a statement, Chairperson Chief Chisunka says he is deeply saddened by the recent events at the Malaila Ceremony, of the Kunda Speaking people of Mfuwe, particularly the unruly behavior and

harassment directed towards former President Dr.

Edgar Lungu.

Chief Chisunka emphasizes that traditional leaders are non-partisan, and traditional ceremonies are not political gatherings but rather celebrations and preservation of our history and culture.

“Our traditional Ceremonies are open for all to attend, regardless of their political affiliations because they symbolize our unity as a people beyond any political divisions.

Regardless of one’s political identity, first and foremost we belong to a family, a clan, a tribe, and a nation. It is for this reason that we extend invitations to all, fostering an environment where our diverse history and cultural heritage can be appreciated and shared.

The unfortunate incident that transpired at the Malaila ceremony reflects a lack of respect for our

elders and the values we cherish as traditional leaders. This behavior does not only disrespect HRH Senior Chief Nsefu, the host of the ceremony, but it disrespects all traditional leadership as well as our heritage and traditions I firmly urge party leaders to play their part in educating their cadres about the dangers of such behavior.

The harmony of our nation, which stands as a beacon of peace within our region and the

continent, should not be destroyed by unruly actions of few individuals. As a representative of all Chiefs in our nation As Chairperson of the House of Chiefs, I was greatly disappointed to witness such disorder within our own tent.

Let us remember the values of respect, unity and dignity that our ancestors imparted in us.

encourage all individuals to reflect upon their actions and give respect to our culture and traditions Only through mutual respect and understanding can we continue to build a strong, peaceful, and united nation .” He said