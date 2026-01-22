House Panel votes to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in Criminal Contempt over Epstein Probe





The Jeffrey Epstein investigation has reached a historic boiling point. In a move that has sent shockwaves through Washington, the House Oversight Committee voted Wednesday to recommend criminal contempt of Congress charges against former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.





The Breakdown of the Bipartisan Vote:



• Bill Clinton: Resolution passed 34-8. In a rare break from party lines, 9 Democrats joined all Republicans to support the measure.



• Hillary Clinton: Resolution passed 28-15, with 3 Democrats crossing the aisle to vote in favor.



• The Democrats who broke ranks: Reps. Maxwell Frost, Summer Lee, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Stephen Lynch, Emily Randall, Lateefah Simon, and Melanie Stansbury all voted to hold the former President in contempt.





Why it’s happening:

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) argues the Clintons have “willfully defied” lawful subpoenas for months. While the Clintons claim they have shared “what little information” they know and offered a private, non-transcribed interview, the Committee is demanding transcribed, in-person depositions under oath.

“Subpoenas are not mere suggestions,” Comer stated. “They carry the force of law.”





What’s next?

The resolutions now head to the full House for a final vote. If approved, the referral will go to the Justice Department for potential criminal prosecution—a charge that carries up to a year in prison.





The Counter-Argument:

Opposing Democrats, like Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), called the move “political score-settling,” noting that the DOJ itself is currently behind on its legal mandate to release millions of pages of Epstein files to the public.