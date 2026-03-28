‘Houthis’ Enter the War, Launch First Wave of Missiles Targeting Israel, Signaling Further Escalation





Yemen’s Houthi armed group has officially announced the launch of military operations against Israel, marking a significant expansion of the ongoing regional conflict.





Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree confirmed that multiple missiles were fired toward Israeli military targets, describing the strike as a show of support for Iran amid intensifying hostilities.





In an official statement, the group warned it would not remain silent over the destruction of energy infrastructure and civilian lives across Muslim nations. The attack, it said, represents only the beginning of a broader campaign that could escalate further if fighting involving Iran continues.





The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have not yet released details regarding damage assessments or the number of incoming missiles intercepted.





The development raises concerns over a widening conflict footprint, as additional actors signal readiness to engage, potentially reshaping the scale and trajectory of the war.