Daniel Alexandre proposed to Chaseedaw Giles on Valentine’s Day, and they were married on live television right away. Giles, a musician from Los Angeles, 39, was stunned when, less than an hour later, she and her boyfriend, with whom she had been dating for over two years, were married in a ceremony hosted by Sam Champion on “GMA.”

Members of Giles’ and Alexandre’s families and friends, as well as members of the “GMA” family, including Michael Strahan, Ginger Zee, Rebecca Jarvis, and Gio Benitez, attended the wedding and surprised the happy couple.

In celebration of their special day, the couple’s loved ones danced and sang to a surprise live performance by Montell Jordan.

After the wedding, Grand Cayman Villas and Condos and Nocturne Villas offered them a honeymoon trip to the Cayman Islands, which only added to their excitement.

Giles later told People, “I just can’t believe we did that. It felt like a dream just being on set and doing all of this.”

She had initially believed she and her now husband had just won a vacation to New York City. In July 2022, the two met in Los Angeles, where they currently reside. Giles discovered Alexandre on Instagram when searching for a musician for a performance. According to Alexandre, “They had one practice, went to get food and have been getting food ever since.”

Giles was unaware that Alexandre applied for a December 2024 GMA promotion that asked “lovebirds across the country” to share their love story and the reasons behind their desire to pop the question to be considered for a “giant proposal” on “GMA 50: Happily Ever After.”

He recounted, “I never win anything in contests, so I just sent the picture and forgot about it. And then when I got the call back, I was like, ‘Oh, this is happening.’ ”

Originally, the morning program planned to simply throw a proposal. The crew, however, wanted to “go big,” so they asked Alexandre if he felt Giles would be open to getting married too.

The Boston natives were strolling around Times Square on the morning of the big day when ABC’s Sam Champion stopped them and asked if they would like to join the studio audience.

Alexandre led Giles inside to a lovely space with red draping curtains, a red floral backdrop, and a shining chandelier. After delivering an emotional speech, he got down on one knee and proposed.

Shortly after saying an emotional “yes”, Giles changed into a gorgeous Kleinfeld Bridal gown. The groom, meanwhile, looked sharp in a Generation Tux suit. The event continued with laughter and tears.

Giles later joked, “Oh, my gosh, I’m glad I really want to marry you because that could’ve gone a whole different way.”

Alexandre also added, “I’m just excited, I’m overjoyed. The look on her face when her family came out. It’s worth all the lying and deceit to get her out here. I’m just overjoyed I can finally call her my wife.”

Jordan surprised the newlyweds and their loved ones by performing a personalized rendition of his popular song “This Is How We Do It” during the wedding reception. He even provided his phone contact to the newlyweds to “make some music together.” This was particularly meaningful to the musically talented pair, who established a band named “Black From Home.”

Giles said, “This is the happiest moment of my life. It really is.”

“I’m honestly kind of relieved that we’re married,” she continued, noting that they can now concentrate on investing in their future together rather than worrying about how they’re going to pay for their wedding.