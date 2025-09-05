How Brandon Young built a $100 million company inspired by brother’s death

Brandon Young founded the professional services company Young Management & Consulting and serves as its CEO.

In 2019, he embarked on his entrepreneurial path after his brother, Randy Young, passed away. His brother, who was only 40 years old, was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Trussville after an argument over a parking space.

That’s when 39-year-old Brandon Young realized that something needed to change for him. Despite his commitment to the company that he worked for at the time, he suddenly desired more.

The man who killed Randy Young was found guilty of capital murder and given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

The tragic death of Randy Young spurred Brandy Young’s ambition to take advantage of the opportunity and make the daring decision to launch his own business.

“I used the pain to fuel the fire,” Young told Al.com. “I could either give up or I could keep going and try to make an impact.”

“Getting started was exciting, scary and less challenging. I had already mastered the process with my current employer at the time. Starting and staying in business is more challenging, therefore, the biggest challenges when starting a business are: identifying capital, maintaining grit when the initial excitement slows down, structuring a scalable business model, and identifying and hiring key talent,” Brandon Young said in a press statement.

In just six years, Young Management & Consulting had expanded to employ over 120 people nationwide. According to Brandon Young, his company has made over $100 million in revenue since it opened.

He described his team as well-rounded and diversified, with each member contributing to the company’s success.

“I’ve always been a proponent of workforce innovation and also showing others that no matter your size or background you can play on a large scale,” Brandon Young remarked. “It has been an organic growth period.”

Throughout the United States and the United Arab Emirates, his company has established strategic consulting, construction management, and project management services for businesses.

Even with this, Brandon Young stated that he is not finished growing.

“Our goal is to be a global industry supplier,” he said. “We’re going to be a billion-dollar organization and we’re going to impact lives all over.”

Young’s company sponsored the recently held Southern Company Technical Conference Tradeshow in Birmingham, which brought together technical and industry specialists to learn about and train on the most recent advances in the industrial sector.

“This is a focus on learning,” Brandon Young said. “Let’s allow this industry to become a better place.”

When it comes to entrepreneurship and embracing the energy sector, he stated that he hopes to set an example for people in Birmingham and the state.

“People in Birmingham are impacting the world, and the world needs to know that people from Birmingham are truly delivering,” Brandon Young said. “There are opportunities, and people from Alabama raise and grow great people who make an impact around the world.”

Brandon Young, who was raised in Center Point, attended Erwin High School, Auburn University, and UAB to obtain a master’s degree in construction supervision.