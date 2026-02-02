How church welcomed Chris Okafor back after he temporarily stepped down amid scandal involving actress Doris Ogala

A video showing how Grace Nation church pastor, Chris Okafor, was welcomed back to church by his members is creating a buzz.

Chris Okafor stepped down temporarily after actress Doris Ogala accused him of a number of things shortly after his wedding.

Doris alleged he made her leave her marriage and started a relationship with her, only to abandon her to marry someone else. She asked who he was leaving her for and vowed to expose him.

She went on to allege that Chris Okafor engaged in a number of illicit and fetish activities.

Chris Okafor apologised to her via the pulpit and stepped down.

He returned to church today, Feb. 1, weeks after he stepped down.

Video of his return shows church members with placard and flowers welcoming him. On the placards, they wrote welcome messages and expressed their joy at having him back.

“The shephard is home,” one placard read.

“We love you always,” another read.

Other placards had messages that read, “Welcome home daddy” and “Your sheep await your blessings.”

A red carpet was spread on the floor in front of the building while members in uniforms stood by the side and Chris and his wife walked the carpet.

Chris and his new wife are then seen making a triumphant entry into the church hall as members flank them.

Later, an officiating minister lauded Chris as he welcomed him to the pulpit.

“We are back to do best what God ordained us to do,” Chris said as he got to the pulpit and did a synchronised dance with his wife.

Members are seen dancing happily, rejoicing over his return.