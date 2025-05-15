How I found myself at Kakande Ministries



Hezron Ngosa Wrote;



As funny as it may look and read I would like to add my thought on this thought.

How I found myself at Kakande Ministries.

You see not everyone who is well shops for a hospital and I didn’t know one day I would be in a position to seek after God as though it was a matter of life and death!

See, my brother Matthew Ngosa Matthew Ngosa had just come back from India after being diagnosed with Cancer which he later scammed and died on 1st August 2024!



I will never forget how enthusiastic and charged my brother was after a lady who was healed of a similar but worse situation had shared the contact to Kakand Ministries.



Matthew beamed with hope and that was the same time I was introduced to Jerry Uchechukwu Eze in hope for my brothers recovery.



I mean which healing channel didn’t we watch or connect with?

We wished for healing and yes! We flew to Uganda and the Prophet Kakande prayed for Matthew. He also prayed for me.

I would also like to mention that my going was not something that was cleared by my church but they let me to accompany my brother who is so dear to me.



I prayed and we prayed. We saw miracles of people walking and rising from bad situations that made Matthew’s situation even trivial, our faith was strengthened.

The prophet declared that three months we were all coming back with testimonies and, trust me my brother believed that prophesy. He took it personal and I am here to give my personal account and I can say with all honesty that I saw nothing unusual or anything that made me feel uncomfortable but just a little handling of people by the overwhelmed ushers – nothing at all!



Came August 1st – but before then, I spoke with Matthew and he reminded me. Do you remember what the prophet said? I said, Yes! August we shall go back and testify. He reminded me today is 1st August – Mwaice and he sounded more stronger and happy but it was past midnight and wondered.



13 hours Matthew passed!

In all this we give God thanks and praise. Only a desparate person goes that far for help. And in my submission I ask that we show mercy to those seeking help.

There comes a point that not even monies can save a life and if monies could we could have saved our brothers life- half a million was already spent within three months after his illness but we still lost him.



May God have mercy on those seeking him for healing and deliverance.