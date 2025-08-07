How Janet Jackson made $200 million from her five-year marriage deal after divorcing her billionaire Qatari husband

In a high-profile divorce that has captivated global audiences, pop icon Janet Jackson has reportedly secured a staggering $200 million settlement from her estranged husband, Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, following the dissolution of their five-year marriage.

The couple, who married in a private ceremony in 2012, announced their separation in April 2017, just three months after the birth of their son, Eissa Al Mana, in January 2017.

According to sources close to the situation, the terms of their prenuptial agreement were pivotal in determining the settlement amount.

The agreement stipulated two key clauses: Jackson would receive $100 million if the marriage lasted at least five years, and an additional $100 million if she gave birth to a child.

Having met both conditions—maintaining the marriage for just over five years and welcoming a son—Jackson was entitled to the full $200 million payout.

Jackson and Al Mana first met in 2010 at a hotel opening in Dubai, sparking a romance that led to their engagement and secret wedding in 2012. The marriage was confirmed publicly in 2013, with the couple emphasizing their commitment to privacy and philanthropy, noting that their wedding gifts were contributions to children’s charities.

The marriage however had its challenges. According to reports, cultural and religious differences strained the relationship, particularly after the birth of Eissa.

Jackson, raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, reportedly adapted to Al Mana’s Muslim faith, adopting modest attire and toning down her signature provocative image during their union.

Sources also allege that Al Mana’s controlling behavior, including dictates over her appearance and performances, left Jackson feeling stifled. Her brother, Randy Jackson, claimed in 2017 that the marriage involved “verbal abuse” and that Janet felt like “a prisoner in her own home,” allegations that added a darker dimension to the split.

The timing of the divorce, occurring just after the five-year mark and following Eissa’s birth, raised eyebrows, with some speculating that Jackson strategically aligned the separation with the prenuptial terms.

However, those close to the singer vehemently denied accusations of a “money grab,” emphasizing her financial independence and desire to reclaim her identity. “She loves to be in control,” a family confidante told the New York Post.

“She ceded that control [in marriage] and she was not happy about it. She wants to get back to being Janet Jackson.” A friend, Gil Duldulao, defended her character, stating, “Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make 500 mil off of having a child, she would never accept a payout.”

The divorce settlement has further solidified Jackson’s financial legacy, with her net worth now estimated between $180 million and $250 million, bolstered by her music career, real estate investments, and this historic payout.