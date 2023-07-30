HOW MUCH SUFFERING DID THE PF CAUSE FOR NOT PAYING PENSIONERS FOR OVER FOUR YEARS IN ZAMBIA ?…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

The UPND govt has paid all the backlog of pensioners which were left pending for over five years . The new scheme under the UPND govt is meant to pay pensioners within three months after their retirement date . PF had zero opinions on this matter which kept zambians worrying and fearing to retire under the PF tyrans .

It is very sad to see the opposition leaders with reprogressive leading critics on the UPND govt ignoring the damage which was caused in this country before , it is very clear they all just want to be presidents and return to the PF old ways of irresponsible character in the country and the people . If today PF members are saying zambians are suffering where did zambians heavenly stay during their reigns ? , when their carders killed innocent citizens just to consolidate power with that massive intimidative culture . zambians were being levied everywhere and anywhere .Are these the only ills about this banditry episode ?, absolutely not . People were displaced and properties destroyed .

How much pain did the pensioners go through in this country when they were kept waiting for their dues for so many years ? , do they understand what these families went through at the hands of their uncaring nature of poor leadership which lacked humility and remorse thinking towards its own people . Zambians died leaving their money which they worked hard for many years of their life , families got broken keeping more children in the streets , criminals trends and prostitution became the ways of survival , there was a serious case of moral decay in the country . Today there is an opportunity given by the new dawn govt through free education to keep more children in school than being in the streets ,why should anyone decieve zambians not to see the change of things under the new govt , retirees will now get their dues in three months time .

When we hear that PF is saying zambians are suffering ,they should be the least people to say that because they over enjoyed during their time ,even rats had wings , we all recall that civil servants were given salary increments as low as 2% and 4% , civil servants were remitting their loan deductions through PEMIC and the PF govt misapplied these funds which were not rimmitted to various lending institutions on behalf of the civil servants , that prompted these instituitions to enter into a memorundum of understanding with the BANKS to effect other DEDUCTS direct from the personal salary accounts to recover their money , this meant that civil servants were being deducted twice torwards repaying their loans because of a Mafia govt which did not care of its ills ,whoever complained was treated with punishable offences by retirement on national interest , many families suffered in this country while citizens gave in every effort to serve the country .

The PF party leaders claim it was an advantage for the party to give contracts to PF members in order to enhence money circulation in the country , it became their money because they were in power , it is assumed PF ministers were better to Serve the country and be beneficiaries of serious plunder and money laundering using companies that are owned by them , when they stole this money they made sure they had it out as hand outs for Political mileage. We don’t see them dishing out money to their members that are complaining now that they are suffering , what has happened means they can not steal anymore because they are out of govt ,it is undeniable if their members don’t learn how to work hard and better their living standards , the situation will place them in a condition which may never improve their lives because of hoping and waiting to see PF bounce back with the same bad leaders that lacked good concious to govern this country .

No one will forget the TRIBAL DIVISIONS which PF members used in this country , the former ministers who want to be president in the PF party may have forgotten how they wanted to have govt deals in the PF govt by campaigning on TRIBAL grounds , who has forgotten the brutality that of ? , when we see some people humble today and saying PF is a party and not a criminal organisation , we must take gassing of zambians as one of the most cruel activity under the leadership of these tyrans, who was smuggling MUKULA species whom this PF party did not know , their ministers were being fired for exposing corruption and calling the fire tenders wheelbarrows , let’s not look at the bones in the mouth but the red lips that did the damaged and sucked on us in this country . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY