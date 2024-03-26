How Naira Marley and Sam Larry confessed to me about Mohbad’s death” Imam spills

A Nigerian cleric, better known as Imam has revealed how singer, Naira Marley, and Socialite, Sam Larry confessed to him on the late singer, Mohbad’s death.

A few days back, Naira and Sam Larry had made headlines after a video of them being forced to say Amen for killers of Mohbad surfaced online.

In the viral video, the Imam was seen sitting with the stars as he offered a prayer for the killers of the late Mohbad, who was a former signee under Naira Marley’s record label. Surprisingly, Naira and Sam Larry, who had claimed innocence of having a hand in his death, were seen keeping mute as the Imam prayed for the late singer’s killer. Noticing this, the Imam had to force Naira Marley and Sam Larry to say Amen to his prayers.

Now speaking out, the Imam revealed during an event that they had confessed to him that they were innocent and had nothing to do with his death. The cleric further revealed that Naira Marley and Sam Larry were the ones who asked him to say a prayer for the killers of Mohbad.

“In all we do let’s have the fear of God. I liked Mohbad because he was a glorious child like us. Sam Larry and Naira Marley confessed and told me they had nothing to do with Mohbad’s death. They asked me to say a prayer for the person who killed Mohbad”.