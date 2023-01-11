How One Day The Public Shall Be Shocked To Learn UPND And PF Are Allies Against Public Interest For Personal Interest- Kasebamashila Kaseba

Kasebamashila Kaseba

HOW ONE DAY THE PUBLIC SHALL BE SHOCKED TO LEARN UPND AND PF ARE ALLIES AGAINST PUBLIC INTEREST FOR PERSONAL INTEREST JUST AS UPND ALLY PRIME TV ALLY PF ALLIED LAWYERS AMONG THEM DIAMOND TV BOKANI SOKO TO SUE FOR DEFAMATION

UPND and HH have an arrogant tendency of leaving matters to the last minute or get overtaken by events before they can react as happening with ZESCO loadshedding.

Or have the tendency of thinking the public won’t discover or uncover the truth just because the government workers are sworn to some oath of secrecy.

When some of us at their start asked them for a roadmap of programme for their five year in office, we were chanted down by UPND cadres HH or themselves rebranded as praisers who accused us of wanting delivery of five years in days or weeks thereby paltering from roadmap to delivery.

– “It is too early.”

– PF had 10 years to destroy.”

Today, ZESCO is loadshedding citizens or voters or SMEs or industries who are answered by praisers with pie in the sky vague long term answers, “we are in the right direction” not on the right roadmap.

One day, it shall be publicly known as today known to UPND cadre Proud Sichaba, who was honoured by HH for among others justifying PF loadshedding when it is too little too late that UPND and HH are frauds or fraudsters working for personal interest against public or national interests.

UPND, HH, Prime TV, Shawa, Simuuwe can happily work or ally with Prime TV Shawa allied to PF and rival-turned-ally Diamond TV (former Mobi TV) Bokani Soko in betraying and suing me for Defamation for three years when HH has repealed his higher Defamation of the President and death penalty for treason etc or even after Prime TV illegally reopened itself ahead of HH inauguration or appointment of Cabinet.

If Prime TV Shawa whom I sacrificed for or risked with for five years can repay me with a Defamation lawsuit through PF lawyers or rival-turned-ally Diamond TV, who really is UPND or HH and worse a UPND cadre or praiser to Prime TV Shawa?

Or if HH, I dealt with in person a few times including by his letter and phone calls, to thank me for solidarity can today rubbish his own word or bond or can rubbish me for business partnership with Prime TV or profit, who really is an unknown cadre or praiser or citizen in the unknown rural area.

Zambians, including myself, doubted HH for five of six times on the suspicion of what he has turned out to be the privatisation and personalisation of the republican presidency.

Otherwise, one point eight million voters who voted for EL (against two point eight million voters for HH) was too high or the highest for a losing President.

HH (and voters) shall badly panic after procrastination, of everything, just as he is panicking over ZESCO loadshedding that he himself first defended as he is defending or allying Prime TV violating labour laws or UPND cadres violating press freedom through media raids against the so-called restoration of the rule of law.