How One Day The Public Shall Be Shocked To Learn UPND And PF Are Allies Against Public Interest For Personal Interest- Kasebamashila Kaseba

Kasebamashila Kaseba
HOW ONE DAY THE PUBLIC SHALL BE SHOCKED TO LEARN UPND AND PF ARE ALLIES AGAINST PUBLIC INTEREST FOR PERSONAL INTEREST JUST AS UPND ALLY PRIME TV ALLY PF ALLIED LAWYERS AMONG THEM DIAMOND TV BOKANI SOKO TO SUE FOR DEFAMATION
UPND and HH have an arrogant tendency of leaving matters to the last minute or get overtaken by events before they can react as happening with ZESCO loadshedding.
Or have the tendency of thinking the public won’t discover or uncover the truth just because the government workers are sworn to some oath of secrecy.
When some of us at their start asked them for a roadmap of programme for their five year in office, we were chanted down by UPND cadres HH or themselves rebranded as praisers who accused us of wanting delivery of five years in days or weeks thereby paltering from roadmap to delivery.
– “It is too early.”
– PF had 10 years to destroy.”
Today, ZESCO is loadshedding citizens or voters or SMEs or industries who are answered by praisers with pie in the sky vague long term answers, “we are in the right direction” not on the right roadmap.
One day, it shall be publicly known as today known to UPND cadre Proud Sichaba, who was honoured by HH for among others justifying PF loadshedding when it is too little too late that UPND and HH are frauds or fraudsters working for personal interest against public or national interests.
UPND, HH, Prime TV, Shawa, Simuuwe can happily work or ally with Prime TV Shawa allied to PF and rival-turned-ally Diamond TV (former Mobi TV) Bokani Soko in betraying and suing me for Defamation for three years when HH has repealed his higher Defamation of the President and death penalty for treason etc or even after Prime TV illegally reopened itself ahead of HH inauguration or appointment of Cabinet.
If Prime TV Shawa whom I sacrificed for or risked with for five years can repay me with a Defamation lawsuit through PF lawyers or rival-turned-ally Diamond TV, who really is UPND or HH and worse a UPND cadre or praiser to Prime TV Shawa?
Or if HH, I dealt with in person a few times including by his letter and phone calls, to thank me for solidarity can today rubbish his own word or bond or can rubbish me for business partnership with Prime TV or profit, who really is an unknown cadre or praiser or citizen in the unknown rural area.
Zambians, including myself, doubted HH for five of six times on the suspicion of what he has turned out to be the privatisation and personalisation of the republican presidency.
Otherwise, one point eight million voters who voted for EL (against two point eight million voters for HH) was too high or the highest for a losing President.
HH (and voters) shall badly panic after procrastination, of everything, just as he is panicking over ZESCO loadshedding that he himself first defended as he is defending or allying Prime TV violating labour laws or UPND cadres violating press freedom through media raids against the so-called restoration of the rule of law.
You have short memory just because you are aligned to a dead party pf. UPND condemned pf for load shedding when there was enough water in our rivers. when kariba went dry, UPND and HH did not condemn pf but provided a solution to go solar because for 7 years, they had been sleeping without doing something about it. This time the situation is that there is not enough water in our rivers but pf are condemning as if HH is a magician to create rain. People of no brains. You will be shocked because within this year 2023 HH will have a solar substation in each district of zambia to stop load shedding to your shame. Kashiba will eat his words and it will be Simuwi smiling. You are talking alot when somebody has only done just above one year! See what he has done so far. It makes your ECL look like a child going to a Nursery school.
And you should advise your Tayali that even if the law on defamation of the President is repealed, he does not go to any Radio station to demean or insult the President it means he is also insulting the Youths and everybody who love the President. It is blunt ant provocation of the public and the public can deal with the situation as they see it fit.Tell Tayali to be a responsible citizen. The difference between UPND and pf cadres is that UPND are not violent. They gently escorted Tayali out of town.Why can’t anybody congratulate them for that?