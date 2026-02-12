‘How quickly people forget’: – Trump shares video of himself with black celebrities after racist video of Obama

US President Donald Trump has seemingly hit back at allegations of racism, showcasing his friendships with high-profile black celebrities following his r@cist video of Barack and Michelle Obama.

This comes after the President received backlash over his recent promotion of an AI-generated video of Barack and Michelle Obama featured as monkeys, along with other lawmakers as animals in a jungle setting.

After refusing to tender an apology, Trump has chosen to share photos with black stars such as Mike Tyson, Oprah Winfrey, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, and Michael Jackson.

‘How quickly people forget. So Sad! President DJT,’ Trump wrote on the social media platform.

One post highlights a TikTok video with images of Trump shaking Will Smith’s hand, kissing black babies, hugging Winfrey, and hanging out with Snoop Dogg.

The post is ironically captioned: ‘A Timeline of Trump’s bigotry.’

One video showed Trump with Michael Jackson, who was accused of molesting several young boys before his death, with the caption: “Donald Trump values loyalty greatly and he was extremely loyal to Michael Jackson.”