HOW THE LUNGU FAMILY AND MAKEBI ZULU DUPED THE GOVT NEGOTIATORS IN SA BECAUSE THEIR CASES WERE NOT DROPPED

Former President Vice Kavindele Enock has revealed that some regional presidents suggested the Zambian government drop cases against former President Edgar Lungu’s family in exchange for the repatriation of his remains.





Kavindele says the Zambian delegation achieved its mission in South Africa but was left in the dark as to why the other party pulled out at the last minute.





Commenting on remarks by former second deputy speaker of the National Assembly Mwiimba Malama, who claimed the government failed to repatriate Lungu’s remains because it sent the wrong people to negotiate with the Lungu family.





Kavindele said he was approached by regional leaders with proposals he could not act on. “These talks in South Africa were so delicate that we would be phoned by presidents around the region.





Some of them said ‘Could we drop cases against the family’. And I said, ‘Look, I don’t have those powers; in Zambia, those powers are vested in the Director of Public Prosecutions.’





My role was to facilitate the return of the remains of the former president so that he could be given a befitting send-off.





What happened between my hotel and the airport after I had succeeded, we will never know because after seven days all parties agreed.





We even agreed that President Hichilema was to be at the airport to receive the remains of President Lungu. How these things changed within 30 minutes, I don’t know,” Kavindele said.



Kavindele’s delegation led the team that had accomplished its mission until the other party abruptly changed its position.



“I’m a highly experienced peace negotiator. The team that I led was a very experienced and distinguished civil servant including former secretary to cabinet Leslie Mbula and the current Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa. And of course our Chief Mumbi sent to do the negotiations would return to Zambia on the view that we will only spend a day but we ended up being in South Africa for 10 days and our achievements were recorded and read out on both TV and radio by Kangwa.





We had gone into these very delicate discussions that took that long and we agreed that Wednesday the 18th the remains will be repatriated. And on that day we were already on our way to the airport, when we were told that the trip had to be aborted because the other party had pulled out of the plans to come back to Zambia,” he said.





“Even the South African military were already at the airport and they laid down all the formalities of sending the former head of State remains to Zambia.



So we had achieved what we were sent for and we don’t know what happened the time we were driving from our hotel to the airport.





As much as the discussions were delicate, we agreed with the other party who we know were under pressure because each time we agreed on anything, the family would say they need to consult, we don’t know who they were consulting and would change their position.





The fact that midway to the airport when everybody was ready the other party changed their position is beyond us. So we were a successful team of negotiators.” Kavindele dismissed Malama’s remarks, saying he and others criticising the delegation were not involved when it truly mattered.





“Mr Malama and others should not trivialise these discussions. They were very delicate, involved a lot of people. I’ve been in very many negotiations, but this one was very delicate.





With Mr Vernon Mwaanga, I negotiated the success of the Lusaka peace accord of Angola where President Savimbi came to Lusaka. The Americans and the Kenyans failed. I’ve been involved in other delicate negotiations such as DRC elections and many other elections in the region. You know elections always cause war in the country but we managed to negotiate.





So I could not say I’m the best but certainly we’ve been successful because I’ve been doing this sort of thing for a long time. Some of the negotiations I cannot mention because I need to seek permission from the state to disclose,” said Kavindele.



