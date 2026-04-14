How were the 40 judges appointed by Hichilema, wonders PF MP

Lukashya PF member of parliament George Chisanga has wondered which criteria President Hakainde Hichilema used to appoint judges recently.

Last Thursday, President Hichilema appointed 41 judges – four to the Supreme Court, three to the Constitutional Court, seven to the Court of Appeal and 26 to the High Court.

Out of the total 40 judges appointed last week, 28 are female while 12 are male.

The appointment of the 40 judges is subject to ratification by Parliament.

On Monday, March 24, 2025, Zambia Daily Mail newspaper carried an advert by Judicial Service Commission (JSC) who were inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates to be recommended for appointment to fill up 20 positions in the superior courts (High Court and Court of Appeal).



On Hot FM Radio’s Hot Seat programme this morning, Chisanga, who is a lawyer, said when ones hears a pronouncement that the President has appointed someone as a judge, questions must begin to arise.

“What’s the purpose of the appointment? How were these individuals identified and earmarked for appointment? What should Zambians expect of them in terms of contribution to the development of the rule of law and advancement of our jurisprudence?

“The reasons that Zambians have already raised is the manner in which the President has pronounced these appointment [of judges],” he said.



He said Parliament is going to be the ultimate ratifier of these ratifier.

Chisanga said there is going to be a process of vetting by various stakeholders, amongst them the Law Association of Zambia and non-governmental organisations of high repute.



“They all have to participate in the process of vetting before these names are finally brought to Parliament where I will be privileged to sit and debate on whether these people must be ratified or not.



“It’s only after they have been ratified by Parliament that they can take their seat as judges of the superior courts. The question that one must immediate answer is; how much time do we have? Is the timing appropriate? Do we have enough time for the vetting process to take place, including the ratification of these judges?”



He argued that the time available before the dissolution of Parliament is too little for finalise the ratification process of the appointed judges.

“A six months period before the dissolution of Parliament would have been sufficient,” said Chisanga.

Kalemba April 14, 2026